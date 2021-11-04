Police investigating car accident on I-74

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE (11:04 a.m. on 11/04/21) — Illinois State Police District 10 said a gray 2014 Chevrolet passenger car left the road way and overturned at around 9:48 a.m.

According to police, there was a 29-year-old man fled the scene on foot.  A short time later, he was located in a field near the crash scene and was taken into custody for having a valid arrest warrant.

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Illinois State Police, are on scene at I-74 between Urbana and St. Joseph.

A car is off the road.

One lane is closed at the moment.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story