Police investigating car accident on I-74

UPDATE (11:04 a.m. on 11/04/21) — Illinois State Police District 10 said a gray 2014 Chevrolet passenger car left the road way and overturned at around 9:48 a.m.

According to police, there was a 29-year-old man fled the scene on foot. A short time later, he was located in a field near the crash scene and was taken into custody for having a valid arrest warrant.

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Illinois State Police, are on scene at I-74 between Urbana and St. Joseph.

A car is off the road.

One lane is closed at the moment.

This story will be updated.