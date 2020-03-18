Police investigating burglaries/thefts

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Western Iroquois and central Ford counties are being targeted by burglars and thieves.

Three tool sheds and one unoccupied home have been hit with a variety of items stolen. They include exhaust systems from tractors, one homemade trailer, one John Deere mower, fuel, money and jewelry are what’s been taken.

Authorities want residents to check their properties and report any thefts, attempted burglaries, suspicious vehicles or people.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip and may earn a cash reward.

Iroquois County Crime Stoppers

(815) 43-CRIME

Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office

(815) 432 – 6992