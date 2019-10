URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana Police confirm at least two people were shot.

It happened at the Colorado Ridge Apartments. Policed were called to Colorado Avenue in response to a reported shooting.

Officers from U-I Police and Urbana Police Department were at the scene along with deputies from Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.

Multiple K-9 Units were also there and an area around a home is taped off.



Officers have yet to make a comment about the incident.