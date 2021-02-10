Police investigating armed robbery at TitleMax Title Loans

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police are investigating an armed robbery Tuesday at TitleMax Title Loans.

It happened at 5:44 p.m. at MacArthur Boulevard and Out Park Drive.

Investigators say one suspect was armed with a gun during the robbery, and he then fled in a car.

Police say they found the car and learned it had previously been reported stolen.

No injuries were reported to police. Detectives say they are continuing to investigate.

No arrested have been made as of Wednesday morning.

If you have any additional information on this robbery, police ask you to call them at 217-788-8325.