ALTAMONT, Ill. (WCIA) -- A man hired to be the new superintendent of Altamont CUSD 10 has asked to be released from his contract.

"I had such excitement when your faith in my professional abilities manifested into the opportunity to lead such a fantastic district," said David Martin in a letter to the school board. "However, the events over this past week with the backlash from the community because of my involvement in professional wrestling and an acting job I accepted over 20 years ago have taken a personal toll on myself, the Board, and created a distraction from what is really important--doing what is right for the students of the district."