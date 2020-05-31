Police investigating after two people shot

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating a shooting.

It happened around 3:41 a.m. near 15th Street and Edwards.

Officers were already monitoring a crowd of roughly 700 to 1,000 people blocking 13th-16th streets along Cook to Jackson. Within that area, they found a 19-year-old female shot in the neck, along with a 20-year-old female shot in her abdomen. Both were taken to HSHS St. John’s Hospital for life-threatening injuries. At this time, police say they are still in serious condition but expected to survive.

Anyone with information concerning this crime or any other crime is asked to call the Springfield Police Department (217) 788-8311 and/or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers (217) 788-8427.