Police investigating after Subway robbed

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Danville Police Department is investigating a robbery Monday night at chain restrauant.

Officers say the call went out at 7:47 p.m. for a robbery at Subway on Vermilion Street, just south of the Village Mall.

When they got to the scene, police say they spoke with employees. They told officers a man went into the business, told them he had a gun, and he threatened to use it if they didn’t give them money from the cash register.

Investigators say the suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled on foot from the restaurant. Police say they don’t know what direction he went.

The suspect was described as a white man, around 40-50-years-old, and was wearing blue jeans, a grey sweatshirt, and a light-colored hat.

Detectives say a gun wasn’t displayed and no was was hurt.

Police say they are continuing to investigate. No further information was immediately available Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police at 217-431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-TIPS.