PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department says a man was shot in the arm Saturday night.

Officers say they were called out to the scene before 10 p.m. on North McReynolds Court near West John H. Gywnn Jr. Avenue.

Investigators say the call came in through a ShotSpotter alert. They add one person was taken to a hospital, and a car was also hit by gunfire.

Police say the man who was shot is expected to survive.

Detectives continue to investigate.