Police investigating after man shot

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Bloomington Police Department says a man who was shot Saturday afternoon is expected to survive.

A press release from BPD says police responded around 4:45 p.m. to the Bloomington Fire Department Headquarters, 310 N. Lee Street, for a person who was shot and requested medical attention.

Bloomington firefighters provided first aid to the man who was later taken to Carle BroMenn Medical Center.

Police say they learned that the 34-year-old man was shot while walking near Oak and Washington streets. Officers also found evidence showing a shooting had occurred.

The release says Bloomington Police Department’s Crime Scene Unit processed the crime scene and are still working to learn what happened.

Police say the man was in stable condition after he was shot.

No arrests have been made, there is no suspect information to release at this time, and there were no other reported injuries, the release says.

Anyone with information should contact BPD Detective Brad Melton at 309-434-2537 or BMelton@cityblm.org