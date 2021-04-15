Police investigating after man robbed at gunpoint

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Police in Decatur are investigating after three teenagers attacked a man and stole his wallet Tuesday night.

The Decatur Police Department says officers took the report Wednesday morning after the man arrived at a hospital.

Investigators say that around 8-9 p.m. Tuesday, the victim was walking in a field on East Stuart Avenue near MLK Drive when he was struck on the side of his face. Police say the man was knocked to the ground.

Officers say the victim saw a suspect pointing a shotgun at him. Detectives say the suspects — described as mid-to-late teenagers — took a wallet from him that had no cash inside.

DPD says no arrests have been made.

Decatur Crime Stoppers