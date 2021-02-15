Police investigating after gas station robbed at gunpoint

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Detectives are investigating after a gas station was robbed early Sunday morning at Main Street and Lynch Road in Danville.

Danville Police say officers were called out at 2:03 a.m. to Marathon Gas Station, 3401 E. Main St., just after it happened.

Once at the scene, police spoke with an employee who told them a man entered the store and pointed a handgun at him while demanding money from the cash register.

Investigators say the suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the area.

Police say he was seen leaving in a white-colored sedan and he drove south on Lynch Road towards I-74.

Detectives described the suspect as a white man who was wearing a brown jacket and blue jeans and was armed with a handgun.

No one was hurt during the robbery, according to police.

Detectives say they are continuing to investigate. No further information was immediately available Monday morning.

Anyone who has further information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police at 217-431-2250, or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-TIPS