Police investigating after cargo van driver seen taking pictures of homes

ROSSVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Police in Rossville are on the lookout for the driver of a suspicious cargo van.

A Facebook post from the Rossville Police Department says they’ve gotten complaints about a person driving a white van, who is stopping and taking photos of people’s homes.

If you see this van, police say you should not approach it. Instead, dial 911 and “let us investigate it,” the department says.

The Rossville Police Chief said Wednesday morning they have no evidence indicating the van’s driver is harmful and officers are still working to make contact with them.