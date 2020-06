SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating a stabbing at a park.

Officers said they were called to the hospital Sunday morning. Investigators said a 26-year-old woman told them she was stabbed in the back by another woman.

She said it happened at Comer Cox Park around 5 a.m. Witnesses said the victim was fighting with a group of women. She was knocked to the ground and stabbed.