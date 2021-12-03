Police investigate violence threat toward Mahomet-Seymour High School

In this photo illustration, social media apps are seen on a mobile phone. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — Mahomet-Seymour Community Schools posted to Facebook on Friday, letting everyone know about a threat on social media of possible violence at Mahomet-Seymour High School.

School officials said they received a report of this threat late night Thursday. They immediately contacted both Mahomet Police and Champaign County Sheriff officers to start an investigation.

Officials said they have addressed the situation with the student whom they believed has made the social media threat.

Mahomet-Seymour High School will remain open on Friday. Superintendent Dr. Lindsey A. Hall stated, “The decision to keep schools open is based upon the information that has been gathered, and it is our judgment that it is safe for schools to be open today.”