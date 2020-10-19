Police investigate two shootings in Decatur

DECATUR (WCIA)–Decatur Police are investigating after shots were fired at two homes in separate cases over the weekend.

A park city mobile home near the intersection of Kent and Delta avenue was shot at Saturday evening. Police found thirteen casings around the home.

They also found seventeen casings fired from three different guns near the intersection of 16th and clay street. Neighbors say this violence doesn’t represent the entire area.

“I believe in this community and that it’s just a small fraction of people causing problems,” Scott Collins says. “I’m gonna fight the good fight.”

Police say there was damage to homes, but nobody was hurt.