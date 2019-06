CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities think a home was abandoned when it caught fire. It happened just after midnight in the 600-block of West State Street.

Officials say neighbors reported kids playing with matches, hair spray and gas in the home. Suspicious activity had been reported to the police.

Officers went to a nearby home and gained entry to investigate. No word if any arrests have been made, but multiple police units were on scene to help with the investigation.