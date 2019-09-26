Police investigate string of crimes

TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating a bike that was stolen from the high school overnight. This is the second time this month that it’s happened. Two weeks ago today, the district posted that another bike had been stolen from the high school. A woman was arrested for that theft.

The district posted the security camera photos from the overnight theft on their Facebook page, and other people started commenting. They all lived within blocks of the school, and said their cars had been broken into. Emily Scriber lives two blocks away. Both she and her husband’s vehicles were broken into, but they are trying to look at the situation optimistically. She says her husband’s vehicle wasn’t locked, and she’s happy more wasn’t taken.

“The general consensus is ‘Oh it’s Tuscola. Like, I never thought…’ Unfortunately, the world we live in, this is becoming our every day normal. My husband and I were looking at it as, we’re grateful that it wasn’t worse,” said neighbor Emily Scribner.

Tuscola police say they can’t comment on an open and ongoing investigation.