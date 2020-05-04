Police investigate shots fired

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are seeking tips in an aggravated discharge of a firearm. It happened about 11:20 pm, Monday, April 27, in the 900-block of North Busey, Urbana. A home was struck by gunfire. No one was hurt. Several spent shell casings were discovered at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police who can arrange to speak privately with you. Authorities remind citizens information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous.

Calls are routed to a third-party national call center which receives your information, completes a tips information form then passes it to the appropriate law enforcement agency. Caller ID tracking is not utilized by Crime Stoppers and conversations are not recorded.

Champaign County Crime Stoppers

(217) 373 – TIPS (8477)

P3 Tips mobile app

373tips.com