DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating a shooting that took place late Friday night.

According to the Decatur Police Department, a 31-year-old man suffered a single gunshot wound around 9:40 in the 1400 block of E. Moore Street.

He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. Police say the victim would not provide any suspect information and they do not have anyone in custody at this time.