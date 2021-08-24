Police investigate shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are on the scene of an active investigation in Champaign.

Authorities were called to the intersection of Briar Lane and Edgebrook Drive around 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

Authorities confirm they’re investigating a shooting incident, and one victim possibly has life-threatening injuries.

Police say the victim was located on Edgebrook, but police are still working to learn where the shooting happened.

While WCIA crews were on scene, they saw an ambulance on scene and multiple cop cars. The area was blocked off. One man who lives in the neighborhood says his cousin lives in one of these houses. He says a car drove into her garage. His cousin is okay, but we’re still working to learn how or if that’s connected to the shooting.

If you know anything, please call police.