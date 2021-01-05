Police investigate shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating after a 27-year-old man was shot.

Officers were sent to St. Mary’s Hospital just after 8:30 on Monday night. The victim was dropped off after being shot in the neck and leg. Police say his injuries are life-threatening. Officers learned the shooting happened at a home in the 1200 block of E. Sedgwick. They say the home has been the scene of other shootings.

Detectives are investigating. If you know anything, contact detectives at 217-424-4734 or Crimestoppers at 217-423-TIPS.