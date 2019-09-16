Police investigate rural break-ins

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating burglaries to rural homes in a multi-county area. The thieves forced entry into homes and stole jewelry, money and other items of value. The suspects might be knocking on doors before breaking in to make sure no one is home.

The suspects are a male and female, both white, both with brown hair. The woman may be in her 30s. The suspects are driving a dark-colored Chevy Impala, about model year 2010.







If anyone can identify the suspects from surveillance images, they should contact police. Anyone with additional security video of similar subjects in or around your property should also contact authorities.

Police can arrange to speak privately with you. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers. Authorities remind citizens information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous.

Calls are routed to a third-party national call center which receives your information, completes a tips information form then passes it to the appropriate law enforcement agency. Caller ID tracking is not utilized by Crime Stoppers and conversations are not recorded.

Champaign County Crime Stoppers

(217) 373 – TIPS (8477)

P3 Tips mobile app

373tips.com