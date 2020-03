UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Police are investigating two reports of criminal damage to property.

A window was broken sometime overnight Saturday to Sunday in the Architecture Building, in the 600-block of Lorado Taft Drive. The replacement cost is $200.

Two ceramic sinks were found broken Sunday morning at Taft Hall, in the 1200-block of South Fourth. The damage estimate is $600. Anyone with information should contact authorities.

UI Police Department

(217) 333 – 1216