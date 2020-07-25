Police investigate paintball shootout

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating after a paintball battle between several people caused collateral damage.

Police say several vehicles in the Pheasant Ridge neighborhood were shooting paintballs at each other. The same thing happened a few weeks ago, but only with one car shooting at people and houses. At least one person was hit, but they were not hurt.

“Paintballs can hurt people and obviously that’s something we want to try and prevent is somebody being hit, a house being hit, windows being broke, something like that,” says Rantoul Police Lieutenant Justin Bouse. “That’s what we want to try and prevent.”

Besides the paint, police say there was not any damage to property. They are still looking for the people who did it.