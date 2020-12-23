Police investigate kidnapping, homicide in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)–Police are looking for suspects after a man was kidnapped and murdered on Monday night.

Police said the victim was the owner of Hair on Hand Beauty Supply Store on Water St. He was abducted from behind his business late in the evening.

The owner’s body was found behind a house on the 500 Block of S Haworth. Officers are investigating the death as a homicide.

“This whole year’s been rough,” one neighbor, Brian Ray said. “For it to hit home like this in my backyard, it’s unreal. My heart goes out to the family.”

The coroner will be performing an autopsy on the victim tomorrow to determine an official cause of death. Police said at the moment, they won’t release the name of the victim until the family is notified.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers.