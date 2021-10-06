Police investigate homicide after 20-year-old shot & killed

KANKAKEE COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Sheriff’s deputies were sent to the 2600 south block of 13000 East Road in Pembroke Township Tuesday afternoon in response to several reports of a shooting and of a person who got shot.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a victim who has died from a gunshot wound. This person was identified as 20-year-old Jose Ortega of Pembroke Township.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident should call Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office at (815) 802-7150 or Crime Stoppers at (815) 93-CRIME.