Police investigate early morning shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating a shooting.

Around 3:46 a.m., investigators say a 26-year-old man arrived at a hospital with two gunshot wounds.

He said he was sitting in the 1200 block of North Willis in Champaign. Police then found more evidence of a shooting in that area.

The victim is expected to survive. No arrests have been made at this time.

Police are asking anyone with outdoor surveillance systems in the area to contact them.

If you have any information, you can contact police at 217-351-4545 or submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477, online at 373tips.com or through the “P3 Tips” mobile app.