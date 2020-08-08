Police investigate downtown shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating a shooting in downtown Champaign that left one man hurt on Saturday around midnight.

Officers were on patrol in the downtown area and heard gunshots from the area parking lot in the 300 block of North Neil Street. Upon arrival, a large crowd was seen leaving the area.

Police say they saw one car driving south on Neil Street at a high rate of speed. The car then crashed at the intersection of Neil Street and University Avenue.

Three people got out of the car and two fled on foot. Jawon Brown, 20, and Allen Baines, 25, were both caught after a short foot pursuit. They were transported to the Champaign County Jail where they are awaiting future court proceedings.

Officers found a handgun and a loaded magazine inside the crashed car.

The third person in the car, a 25-year-old man, had a non-life-threatening injury to his foot as a result of the shooting and was transported to a local hospital.

Police say a verbal argument among the individuals caused the shooting incident. While processing the scene, o fficers located 28 shell castings from different weapons.

Any resident or business in the nearby area with surveillance camera systems is encouraged to contact the police department. It is believed video footage may help the i nvestigation.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to please contact police at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.