Police investigate deadly shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Officers are conducting a homicide investigation after they said a man killed in a shooting Wednesday morning.
In a release, Sergeant Chris Copeland said officers responded to the area of Decatur and Hawthorn around 10:30 a.m. for a report of a shooting. When they got there, they found a 24-year-old man in a car who had been shot several times.
Copeland said the victim was taken to the hospital where he later died. His identity has not yet been released.
If you have any information about this crime, officers as you to call the Decatur Police Detective Bureau at (217) 424-2734 or Crime Stoppers at 423-TIPS.