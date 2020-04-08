Breaking News
Police investigate deadly shooting
1  of  2
COVID-19
IDPH announces 1,529 new COVID-19 cases; 82 new deaths Live Coronavirus Tracker

Police investigate deadly shooting

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Herald & Review

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Officers are conducting a homicide investigation after they said a man killed in a shooting Wednesday morning.

In a release, Sergeant Chris Copeland said officers responded to the area of Decatur and Hawthorn around 10:30 a.m. for a report of a shooting. When they got there, they found a 24-year-old man in a car who had been shot several times.

Copeland said the victim was taken to the hospital where he later died. His identity has not yet been released.

Herald & Review

If you have any information about this crime, officers as you to call the Decatur Police Detective Bureau at (217) 424-2734 or Crime Stoppers at 423-TIPS.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Golf Tour Extravaganza 2020

Don't Miss

Fill out my online form.