Police investigate deadly shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Officers are conducting a homicide investigation after they said a man killed in a shooting Wednesday morning.

In a release, Sergeant Chris Copeland said officers responded to the area of Decatur and Hawthorn around 10:30 a.m. for a report of a shooting. When they got there, they found a 24-year-old man in a car who had been shot several times.

Copeland said the victim was taken to the hospital where he later died. His identity has not yet been released.

Herald & Review

If you have any information about this crime, officers as you to call the Decatur Police Detective Bureau at (217) 424-2734 or Crime Stoppers at 423-TIPS.