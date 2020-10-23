Police investigate after woman found shot

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police said they are investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead early Friday morning.

In a news release, officers said they were called to a home in the 1400 block of East Hickory Street for a report of “a victim of a homicide discovered inside the residence.” When officers arrived, they found a pregnant 31-year-old woman dead from a gunshot wound.

Officers said preliminary investigations suggested someone outside of the house shot into the house and hit the woman. Detectives responded to the scene.

Now, detectives are continuing to interview people and gathering evidence.

The woman’s identity has not yet been released by the Macon County coroner.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Division at (217) 424-2734 or Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-8477.