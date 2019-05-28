Police investigate 4 shooting incidents Video

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) -- Police are investigating four separate shooting incidents.

The first happened about 2:20 am, Sunday, in the area of Williams and Elm. Police found two victims: A 20-year old man had a wound to his shoulder and a 19-year old had a wound to his lower back.

Both men reported they were getting into a vehicle when they heard multiple gunshots coming from an unknown location. Both are expected to fully recover.

The second incident happened about 1:30 am, Monday, in the 1200-block of Chandler. A 22-year old woman sustained gunshot wounds to her hand and abdomen.

The victim told police she was at a party when two men started shooting her. The victim is in stable condition.

The third incident happened about 12:10 am, Tuesday, also in the 1200-block of Chandler. Police found evidence a home was hit by gunfire.

No one was home and no one was hurt. Investigators believe it's connected to the shooting of the woman in the same area Monday.

The fourth incident happened about 12:30 am, Tuesday, in the 300-block of Alexander. A woman reported gunfire and found her home had been struck multiple times.

A witness reported seeing two men walk up to the home and start shooting before fleeing the area. No one was hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers. You can remain anonymous and may earn a cash reward.

Vermilion County Crime Stoppers

(217) 446 - TIPS

Danville Police

(217) 431 - 2250