Police in Tilton Report several car burglaries over weekend

TILTON, Ill. (WCIA)–Police in Tilton are investigating after someone broke into several cars overnight.

It happened early Friday morning in the neighborhood behind Thomas Park. Neighbors in the area recall seeing the suspect went car to car looking for cash and other valuables.

The Mayor of Tilton said his car was also broken into, and is warning people to be more careful when leaving your things unlocked.

“Any time you’re from a small community, everyone thinks it’s safe to lock your doors and that it doesn’t happen here,” Mayor David Philips said. “But it does, so now we’re urging everybody to lock their houses and cars,”

He says if you know anything, or see someone suspicious wandering around the neighborhood looking at different cars, to give police a call.