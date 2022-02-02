Police implements Emergency Traffic Crash Procedure

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Due to the high volume of traffic accidents attributed to the winter storm, Champaign Police have implemented the Emergency Traffic Crash Procedure.

According to police, this means only traffic crashes involving injury or involving one or more vehicles that cannot be driven from the scene will be investigated. Officers may be dispatched if traffic is blocked.

Motorists can file an online traffic crash report on the City’s website if damages are estimated at less than $1,500. This also applies to hit-and-run traffic crashes.

Motorists can file reports with the Champaign Police Department again once the Emergency Traffic Crash Procedure is lifted.

Drivers are no longer required to file a report with the Secretary of State.