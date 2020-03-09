Police impersonator being investigated

TOLONO, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of a man impersonating a police officer.

The Sheriff’s Office says he approached a house in a black coat and hat with a police badge around his neck and what appeared to be a gun on his hip. The owners of the home did not answer, and the man left without making contact with them. They say it was the only stop he made.

The Sheriff’s Office says the man captured in the doorbell camera appears to be the same suspect of a similar impersonation case. It happened in Champaign in August of 2019.

“You just always have to be careful,” says Investigator Michael Wertz. “If you feel something’s off, then call. There’s no harm in waiting and not answering the door right away. Waiting and calling to confirm who’s out there is supposed to be out there.”

Wertz says if someone is worried an officer may be an impersonator, people can ask for their department issued ID or call a non-emergency line. They can send out a marked car and officer to confirm their identity.

The Sheriff’s Office says the suspect left in a red Toyota Camry. The badge he wore had the same outline as the Champaign County Sheriff’s Badge, but he is not associated with them.