Police identify teenaged suspects after person robbed, beaten at laundromat

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Police say two of four suspects are now behind bars after a person was attacked and robbed at a Charleston laundromat.

It happened before 11 p.m. on Tuesday, April 13, at the Easy Wash Laundromat, 1513 10th St., according to a press release from the Charleston Police Department.

Officers say when they got to the scene, they spoke with the victim, adding he was left disoriented after the attack.

Investigators say they reviewed security camera footage of the incident, which showed four suspects entering the business. One of them was holding a baseball bat, and police say that person started hitting the victim with it, as the other three suspects kicked and stomped the victim as they were on the ground.

Detectives say the suspects were seen stealing the victim’s shoes, grabbing his backpack, and leaving with his belong’s before fleeing the scene.

Police say they identified the suspects with help from Coles County Probation and Mattoon Police. They are identified as Amaru P. Evans, 18; Breya S. Barry, 18; Nocona B. Norseworthy, 18, and a 17-year-old Mattoon minor.

CPD says Norseworthy and the 17-year-old minor were arrested on Thursday. Officers are still on the lookout for Evans and Barry.