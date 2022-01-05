Police identify man arrested in deadly stabbing

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 32-year-old man was arrested last night in connection to a deadly stabbing incident in Thayer.

Sangamon County Central dispatch received a 911 call at around 4:10 p.m. on Tuesday about a possible stabbing in the 300 block of West Elm. When police arrived on scene at 4:25 p.m., they saw a substance that appeared to be blood near the door of a house. Officers said a 36-year-old woman was found dead inside the house.

When detectives arrived on scene, they obtained a search warrant for the residence. Information about a possible suspect was developed and an Attempt to Locate (ATL) was aired.

The suspect was located at an area hospital and was arrested by the Decatur Police at around 6:30 p.m.. He was identified as Benjamin H. Reed.

Reed will be transported to the Sangamon County Jail. Charges are pending review by the Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office.