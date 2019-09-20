Police give tips to prevent ‘stranger danger’

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police had more officers near Centennial High School Thursday as they are investigating after a teenager says a man tried to get her in his van.

It happened near the Frank Drive and William Drive Wednesday. Moving forward, police are reminding families how to help prevent these situations. With school back in session, they want kids and families to have better awareness.

Some of their suggestions for students include a buddy system with a neighbor and limiting the use of ear buds and phones on the walk home. Lieutenant of Patrol Bruce Ramseyer says communication is most important.

“So yell and then tell,” says Ramseyer. “Because if we don’t know about it, if parents don’t know about it then there’s nothing we can do to help. So we encourage that as well. If the kids just feel uncomfortable, then we need to do something about that and think how they can get out of there.”

He added parents should be as aware as possible about their child’s schedule and route to and from school. That way if something unusual does happen, they are able to back track a lot easier.