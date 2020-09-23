Police respond to crash, car flipped on school lawn

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating a car crash.

It happened at the corner of Goodwin and Fairview streets in Urbana.

An officer told WCIA all they know so far is that they responded to a call of a car flipped on its side on the front lawn of Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School.

They say no one was inside or around the car when they arrived just before 6AM Wednesday morning.

Crews had to clean up the damage. A light post and street sign were knocked down.

A towing truck came to remove the car.

Police say they are still working to find out if anyone was hurt and what happened.