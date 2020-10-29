Police departments face challenges recruiting officers

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)–“If I can just help one or two people, that makes a difference for me,” said Tamara Tucker, patrol officer with the Decatur Police Department.

Tamara Tucker has wanted to become a police officer since she was 16 years old. “It’s just a feeling that I got inside like I want to do that so bad,” said Tucker. In 2006, she made it happen. She started working for the Decatur Police Department as a patrol officer. “Here I am. I’m proud of this profession,” said Tucker.

Tucker is one of a few black officers. Out of 145 total sworn officers. 134 are white, six are black, two are hispanic, and three are biracial. 12 of them are women and 133 are men. They also have two women community liaison officers. One is black and the other is white. The chief of police says they’re trying to change those numbers. “Police departments like Decatur and other police departments have been trying to recruit minority applicants for years. That’s been a goal. Most departments want their police department demographics to match their city population demographics, and so we’re no different,” said Chief of Police for the Decatur Police Department, Jim Getz. “I just think that with seeing black and brown officers doing this job they may feel more comfortable. I’ve heard that before. You want to see a variety of those officers actually working in the communities,” said Tucker. The chief of police says some of the ways they have tried to attract people to the job include going to community events, schools, working with churches, and organizations like the NAACP.

The police chief says while diversity is important, it’s been a challenge to get qualified applicants. “Right now and really over the last five years, there’s been a large decrease across the nation in police applicants. There’s not as many people who want to be police officers. Some of it is just because of the stress of the job,” said Getz. “You can have a diverse department. You can want one, but if minorities are not coming out to apply for the positions, then they’re not going to get filled,” said Tucker. There are also issues with perception. “Not everybody but there are a select few that say that you’re an Uncle Tom. You shouldn’t be selling out being a police officer,” said Tucker,”It’s not everybody but the majority of the challenges come from my own race.”

With time they’re hoping to create stronger ties between police officers and the communities they serve. “It goes much deeper than just police departments hiring black officers and changing the demographics. It’s about changing the culture in your city or in the nation,” said Getz. “I ask that we all get a fair chance and not to stereotype all officers based on what some negative officers have done because I’m a good person. I’m here to help, and I seriously care about people,” said Tucker.