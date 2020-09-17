Police Department pushes for K-9 unit

SULLIVAN, Ill. (WCIA)–Sullivan Police have never had a K-9 unit, so they’re making plans to get one.

Chief of Police Andrew Pistorius says the community could benefit from the addition. “That’s just one more tool that can assist us in drug detection and in schools and stuff like that.”

The Department’s long term goal is to have the unit become largely self-sustaining. They’re currently looking at fundraisers and grants within the local community to fund the project. So far, they’ve raised $7,000.