Police department adds “soft room” for sensitive reporting

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois police department created a new room specifically for sensitive reporting.

Primarily, it will be used for sexual and domestic assault victims to come forward.

They say the goal is to offer these people as comfortable of a space as possible.

Instead of blank walls and hard chairs, you’ll see wall art, softer lighting, and decorative features.

“It’s hard to get people to open up to talk about intimate details of their life, and personal things,” said detective sergeant Gene Moore. “Hopefully, an easier setting….a softer setting, makes it more conducive to opening up and being able to talk.”