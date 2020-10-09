Police clear up rumor: They will not arrest trick-or-treaters

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are trying a clear up a rumor. It was posted on Facebook group, saying they will arrest and ticket anyone who trick-or-treats. The chief says that’s not true. They are allowing trick-or-treating, but are encouraging anyone who goes to be safe.

“If you feel comfortable with it, do the trick-or-treating. If don’t, don’t. Stay home. If you’re not gonna pass out candy, signal that you’re not so that you don’t have to worry about kids coming over. It’s just a common sense approach to Halloween,” said police chief John Carter.

If you plan to give out candy, leave your porch light on. If not, keep yours off. Carter says the street lights provide enough lighting to keep kids safe. The hours are from 5 – 9 p.m. on Saturday the 31.