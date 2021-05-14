Police chief says recruiting and retaining officers is a constant battle

DECATUR, IL (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department does not have enough officers on patrol, according to Police Chief James Getz.

The Department is currently down seven officers and the number will soon be ten. That’s out of a department of more than 100 sworn officers.

He said part of the reason could be the national light being shined on police misconduct. Regardless, Chief Getz added, recruiting and retaining police officers has always been difficult.

“You know, I’ve been here 22 years and we’ve hardly ever been fully staffed,” he shared.

The Department posted a link to more information about the job Friday on its Facebook page.