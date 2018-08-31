Police chief asks for help on social media

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- The Champaign Police Department is taking a different approach to help solve a deadly shooting.

in a Facebook video post, Chief Cobb asked anybody with information to talk to them. They're hoping this new tactic gets someone to speak up about who killed 16-year-old David Sankey. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest. It's an incentive to urge anyone with information to bring justice for him and his family.

Chief Cobb introduced the video by offering condolences to the family and recapped the Tuesday shooting. David Sankey was shot in the head and police haven't been able to arrest the person who did it. that's why they put a plea for help on social media.

Chief Cobb said, "We at the Champaign Police Department offer our condolences to the family and we ask that the public work with us in order to resolve this issue and don't take matters into their own hands."

The department says they need anybody who knows what happened to help them identify the people involved in this deadly shooting. At the vigil Wednesday night, Sankey's mother asked for the same thing. Yvonne Johnson says, "Anyone who's seen anything or know anything please step forward and tell us." She begged for answers to who did this to her child saying, "I just don't understand. How can these people, young me, go around with guns shooting and killing? It has to stop."

The shooting happened in the Garden Hills neighborhood near Sankey's home on Paula Drive. After this tragedy, police aren't the only ones sharing their pleas online. The president of the neighborhood association made a Facebook post to show their support for the family.

Amy Revilla says, "I spoke out as a parent, not only just being involved in the neighborhood association, but no child should die."

All they want is justice.

Revilla says, "The biggest thing is we have to pull together as a community to do something to get this to stop, and talk. When you see something that's not normal, call the police."

If you know anything, you can call Champaign Police and they will set up a time to speak privately with you. Their number is (217) 351-4545

If you want to remain completely anonymous you can call Crimestoppers at 373-tips or on the "P3 tips" mobile app. Again, there is a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.