URBANA TOWNSHIP, Ill. — The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man after reports of trespassing and property damage throughout Champaign-Urbana. Deputies pursued him throughout Champaign County on Wednesday, including a standoff on I-74.

The events began when Champaign County deputies were dispatched to the Champaign County fairgrounds for a trespasser just before 3:00 a.m. on Feb. 8.

When a deputy arrived, the trespasser was identified as Donavan Lee-Newman, 27. The Champaign County Sheriff’s office said that the person is known by deputies to be living out of his vehicle and suffers from mental health issues.

Another deputy, accompanied by a social worker, arrived to assist the first deputy and offer resources to Lee-Newman. Lee-Newman refused resources and left the property. After leaving the property, it was discovered that Lee-Newman allegedly damaged several vehicles parked in the fairgrounds parking lot.

After leaving the fairgrounds property, officials said Lee-Newman drove around the Champaign-Urbana area throwing large bricks at local police department buildings & property, as well as at the Champaign County Courthouse and making threats to harm officers.

A short time later, deputies encountered Lee-Newman parked along the side of the roadway at Lincoln Ave. at I-74. Officers and deputies interacted with Lee-Newman trying to gain cooperation, and after a short time, Lee-Newman drove off.

Because the identity of Lee-Newman was known, he was not pursued.

Adriana Vega was nearby, and caught the standoff on her phone camera.

Courtesy: Adriana Vega

Approximately ten minutes later, officials said a deputy in St. Joseph observed Lee-Newman and contact was made. After approximately 15 minutes of speaking with Lee-Newman in his vehicle and attempting to establish rapport to get him into custody, Lee-Newman became agitated and drove off.

The Sheriff’s office said that because of the potential mental health issues, knowledge of Lee-Newman’s identity, and type of damage allegedly committed by Lee-Newman, the decision was made to not pursue him and risk further escalating the situation, but rather attempt to locate Lee-Newman at a different time.