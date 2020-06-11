Police chase leads to arrest

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) —A 29-year-old man is charged after a traffic stop led to a chase in Decatur.

This happened at the intersection of Witt street and Prairie avenue just before 10 last night.

Police chased the car until it hit a concrete wall near North Jasper and Illinois streets.

The man then ran from the scene and police caught him after a short chase.

Police say they found a gun which was reported to be stolen in the car.

The driver is a convicted felon and currently on Parole through the Illinois Department of Corrections for Unlawful Possession of Weapon by a Felon. He was booked into the Macon County Jail on the following charges: Aggravated Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Peace Officer, Armed HabitualCriminal, Armed Violence, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Unlawful Possession of Weapon by a Felon, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, and Resisting/Obstructing a Peace Officer.

This comes a day after a 27-year-old man was arrested from a chase in that same car. In that case, the man was chased and then ran into a home on the 1200 block of East Hickory street. Two illegal guns and substances were found.

Both men were among the seven people who were in the home of that search.