Police charge two with murder of missing Westville man

WESTVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department says two people are now facing murder charges after a Westville man was found dead.

A VCSD press release says Richard Truett was last seen leaving his home on Dec. 27 with Michelle Ingram.

Detectives say they got evidence that linked Ingram and Bailey Castigliola as suspects in this case.

Investigators say they arrested Ingram on Feb. 24 for aggravated battery after she revealed details about the events that led to Truett’s death.

Deputies say they arrested Castigliola on March 8 after a warrant was filed against her for aggravated battery.

Police say they found human remains in a farm field north of Covington, Ind. and a DNA test showed they belonged to Truett.

Formal murder charges were filed against Ingram and Castigliola on Wednesday, the release says. Their arraignment hearing is scheduled for Thursday, April 29.

No further information was immediately available.