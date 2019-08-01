Police dogs called after bomb threat

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Police were called to Carle Hospital on Thursday afternoon around 3 p.m.

Our reporter saw 2 police dogs enter the hospital near the Trauma Center. Urbana police say they were called in for a bomb threat. There were several squad cars with their lights off. People were still being allowed in and out of the hospital. The hospital has not made a statement at this time.

This is the second consecutive day Urbana police responded to a bomb threat. Wednesday the Urbana Walmart was evacuated, it was later determined to be a hoax.