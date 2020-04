CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — 23-year-old Jeremy Wallace was last seen around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, on the 2400 block of West Springfield Avenue.

Wallace is from Chicago, and was visiting family in Champaign.

He’s about 6 feet tall and weighs about 140 pounds.

Police are not sure at this time if Wallace is in danger.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call police at 217-351-4545.