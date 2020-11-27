Police arrest teenager for domestic battery, child endangerment

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A 19-year-old boy is facing several charges after police say he battered his child’s mother and ran off carrying his under-dressed infant.

A press release from the Charleston Police Department says officers responded Thursday to Grant Avenue and Ninth Street.

Police say Malcom T. Hoskins, 19, reportedly grabbed his 2-week-old infant from another resident of the house and then punched the child’s mother.

He then ran from the home carrying the under-dressed infant, the release continues, and a backpack. Inside, police say it had a pipe and a container with trace amounts of methamphetamine.

Investigators say the mother chased Hoskins until she caught up and the baby was returned to her.

Police say they soon found the teenage boy and arrested him.

Hoskins was booked at the Coles County Jail on charges of domestic battery, endangering the life or health of a child, and possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

The Eastern Illinois University Police Department assisted with the response.